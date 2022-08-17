Scale model solar system launches at 1st Ave. Walking Trail

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Visitors to the 1st Avenue Walking Trail in Lake Charles can now enjoy a self-guided tour of the solar system.

The Voyage Mark II exhibit is a 10-billion-to-one scale model of the solar system that has been installed in cities around the country.

The exhibit features 13 educational stations, beginning near the intersection of 1st Avenue and 5th Street and ending at 10th Street. It is funded by a grant application filed on behalf of the Region 5 STEM Center and the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The City of Lake Charles provided the exhibit site as well as installation and other support services.

Community leaders gathered at the walking trail to celebrate the installation of the exhibit.

“When the Calcasieu Parish School Board and Region 5 STEM Center approached us about their desire to apply for this grant, providing the 1st Avenue Walking Trail as a host site was a no-brainer,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. “Not only is the trail utilized by a number of community members, but it is also located within walking distance of three educational facilities. We see great potential for the 1st Avenue Walking Trail and this project will help serve as a catalyst for future community events and programming.”

“We are excited to be able to partner with the City of Lake Charles in providing an educational science exhibit for members of the public,” said Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Dr. Shannon LaFargue. “The proximity of the exhibit to the Lake Charles Boston Academy and Region 5 STEM Center will provide students with expanded STEM perspectives and opportunities for STEM education.”

Dr. Jason VanMetre, Calcasieu Parish School Board Chief Academic Officer; Dr. Shannon LaFargue, Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent of Schools; Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter; and Mark Arseneault, Region 5 STEM Center Director, celebrate the installation of Voyage Mark II. (City of Lake Charles)

