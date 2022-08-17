50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Scale model solar system launches at 1st Ave. Walking Trail

The sun is one of 13 educational stations representing the solar system.
The sun is one of 13 educational stations representing the solar system.(City of Lake Charles)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Visitors to the 1st Avenue Walking Trail in Lake Charles can now enjoy a self-guided tour of the solar system.

The Voyage Mark II exhibit is a 10-billion-to-one scale model of the solar system that has been installed in cities around the country.

The exhibit features 13 educational stations, beginning near the intersection of 1st Avenue and 5th Street and ending at 10th Street. It is funded by a grant application filed on behalf of the Region 5 STEM Center and the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The City of Lake Charles provided the exhibit site as well as installation and other support services.

Community leaders gathered at the walking trail to celebrate the installation of the exhibit.

“When the Calcasieu Parish School Board and Region 5 STEM Center approached us about their desire to apply for this grant, providing the 1st Avenue Walking Trail as a host site was a no-brainer,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. “Not only is the trail utilized by a number of community members, but it is also located within walking distance of three educational facilities. We see great potential for the 1st Avenue Walking Trail and this project will help serve as a catalyst for future community events and programming.”

“We are excited to be able to partner with the City of Lake Charles in providing an educational science exhibit for members of the public,” said Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Dr. Shannon LaFargue. “The proximity of the exhibit to the Lake Charles Boston Academy and Region 5 STEM Center will provide students with expanded STEM perspectives and opportunities for STEM education.”

Dr. Jason VanMetre, Calcasieu Parish School Board Chief Academic Officer; Dr. Shannon LaFargue,...
Dr. Jason VanMetre, Calcasieu Parish School Board Chief Academic Officer; Dr. Shannon LaFargue, Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent of Schools; Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter; and Mark Arseneault, Region 5 STEM Center Director, celebrate the installation of Voyage Mark II.(City of Lake Charles)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

Latest News

A gun was confiscated from a student at LaGrange High School who brought the weapon to campus,...
Firearm confiscated from student at LaGrange High School
Rain returns to the area Thursday afternoon
Rainy Pattern Starts Thursday
Water Outage
Town of Elton restores water service
Joshua Schopp, 20
School board candidate accused of inappropriately messaging minor on SnapChat