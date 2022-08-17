Rainy Pattern Starts Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A rainier pattern is on tap for Southwestern Louisiana over the next week. As our upper-level high continues to retreat off to the west, a dip in the jet stream moves closer to the area as well as a frontal boundary that will stall just north of the area. Combined, this will help bring better moisture into the area, resulting in daily chances for showers and storms across the area. Thursday into Friday looks to have good chances for rain for everyone across the area, and the weekend also looks to feature scattered showers and storms as well. The result of these rain chances will be to provide some relief from the heat earlier this week, with high temperatures lowering back around 90 degrees, though some places that get more of the rain will likely top out only in the upper 80′s. If you are outside through the weekend, it will be a good idea to keep an eye on the sky, and you can track the rain with our First Alert Weather App.

Rain returns to the area Thursday afternoon (KPLC)

Next week looks to feature similar chances for rain, with high temperatures that remain around 90 and low temperatures in the mid 70′s. As for the tropics, we’re tracking a disturbance in the Western Caribbean. It will move northwest into the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Development chances right now are low around 20%, and it looks to remain closer to Mexico and Southern Texas when it moves into the Gulf. Elsewhere, the Atlantic is quiet for now.

