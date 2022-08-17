Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of Moss Bluff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of Moss Bluff today, Aug. 17, 2022, according to Calcasieu Water Works District 1.
The advisory is due to repairs to a water main.
The following residents are under the boil advisory:
- Cypress Lake Dr.
- West of Wachsen Dr.
- Loblolly Ln.
- Longpine Ln.
- Oakland Dr.
- Beech Dr.
- Sweet Bay Dr.
- J Bruce Rd.
- Holly Rd.
- Sweet Gum Ln.
