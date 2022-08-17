50/50 Thursdays
Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of Moss Bluff

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of Moss Bluff today, Aug. 17, 2022, according to Calcasieu Water Works District 1.

The advisory is due to repairs to a water main.

The following residents are under the boil advisory:

  • Cypress Lake Dr.
  • West of Wachsen Dr.
  • Loblolly Ln.
  • Longpine Ln.
  • Oakland Dr.
  • Beech Dr.
  • Sweet Bay Dr.
  • J Bruce Rd.
  • Holly Rd.
  • Sweet Gum Ln.

