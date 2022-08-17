Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of Moss Bluff

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of Moss Bluff today, Aug. 17, 2022, according to Calcasieu Water Works District 1.

The advisory is due to repairs to a water main.

The following residents are under the boil advisory:

Cypress Lake Dr.

West of Wachsen Dr.

Loblolly Ln.

Longpine Ln.

Oakland Dr.

Beech Dr.

Sweet Bay Dr.

J Bruce Rd.

Holly Rd.

Sweet Gum Ln.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.