McNeese honors four retired faculty members for distinguished careers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is honoring four retired faculty members with emeritus status for their exemplary service to students, the university, and the community.

Emeritus titles are awarded to retired faculty and administrators in recognition of distinguished academic careers and professional contributions and those who have served significant portions of their careers at McNeese.

Receiving Professor Emeritus status were:

Dr. Debra Hollingsworth, for contributions in the field of nutrition and food science; College of Agricultural Sciences.

Dr. William Jens (not pictured), for contributions in the field of accounting; College of Business

Dr. Lonnie Phelps, for contributions in the field of accounting management; College of Business

Dr. John Griffith for contributions in the field of chemical engineering; College of Science, Engineering, and Mathematics.

