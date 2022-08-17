LEGAL CORNER: At what age can a child choose which parent to live with?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ questions on civil legal matters.

QUESTION: In a child custody dispute, at what age can a child choose which parent to live with?

ANSWER: There is no magic age where a minor gets to choose which parent to live with it. Children are minors. They have no true legal say so on their own lives unit they are 18.

Obviously, the older the child becomes the more important the child’s preference is PROVIDED the preference is based on logic and reason and not immature selfish motivations. As a practical matter, a child’s preference does not come into play until say age 10 - 12 at the earliest. Most judges disapprove of directly involving minors in custody disputes. See Civil code article 134 for all factors that a judge is to take into consideration in deciding child custody disputes.

QUESTION: My 4 siblings and I jointly own our deceased mother’s home. We are all getting older and have kids and grandkids. What is the most convenient way to deal with this property for the benefit of our kids?

ANSWER: Co-ownership of real estate among many people in a non-business context usually does not work out. All owners will need to share in ownership expenses such as taxes, insurance, major repairs etc.

Also, all co-owners have an equal right to be on the property. No co-owner can exclude a fellow co-owner from the co-owned property. Obviously, this can lead to conflict. If a co-owner is not reaping a benefit from being a partial owner, then he or she will eventually lose interest and will likely quit paying his or her share. It’s always better to sell off the asset and divide up the money. See Civ. Code Art. 480 et seq.

