Firearm confiscated from student at LaGrange High School

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A firearm was confiscated from a student at LaGrange High School who brought the weapon to campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

All students, faculty, and staff are safe, CPSB said.

CPSB said students and faculty were not threatened, and the situation was handled quickly by administration and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office school safety officer.

“Detectives are currently on scene and as soon as more info becomes available, it will be released,” CPSO said.

