Jennings “Chip off the Old Block Youth Theatre” open for registration

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Arts Council has announced that registration is now open for the Chip off the Old Block Youth Theatre program.

Children in grades 3 - 12 are eligible for the arts program.

To assist with registration and answer any questions parents might have, there will be a parent meeting and sign-up night from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

The event will be at the Jeff Davis Arts & Technology Center on 137 N. Main St. in Jennings.

If you have any questions you can call the Ziggler Art Museum at (337) 824 - 0114.

