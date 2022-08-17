Jennings “Chip off the Old Block Youth Theatre” open for registration
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Arts Council has announced that registration is now open for the Chip off the Old Block Youth Theatre program.
Children in grades 3 - 12 are eligible for the arts program.
To assist with registration and answer any questions parents might have, there will be a parent meeting and sign-up night from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
The event will be at the Jeff Davis Arts & Technology Center on 137 N. Main St. in Jennings.
If you have any questions you can call the Ziggler Art Museum at (337) 824 - 0114.
