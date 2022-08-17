Hot & Dry Day, Rain Ahead Tonight?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We had no rain Tuesday as expected. We saw plenty of clouds though.

What we are tracking for you "weather-wise" (KPLC)

Our “Umbrellacast” says you can leave the umbrella in the closet again today. A 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms tonight. Mainly partly cloudy for today. We will have some passing clouds like the last few days. Some showers may roll south tonight from areas north closer to the frontal boundary.

Rain Potential Tonight (KPLC)

We hit 91° in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). The heat index hit 100 degrees mid-afternoon. 94° is ahead today. Today’s record is 102 set in 1902. Deridder hit 94, 95 for Oakdale, 93 Jennings, 94 Dequincy & Sulphur. 93 is our average high for mid-August.

HD Radar rain-free at this hour, including the Gulf.

Activity across the area is slim to none. Areas north to south could see showers and thunderstorms pop up after sunset this evening. Today looks to have a lot of sunshine again with some passing clouds.

Futurecast is showing rain adding up later tonight and more widespread through Thursday. The WPC has us receiving potentially a couple of inches of rain over the next seven days. That would indicate much wetter weather late-week and the upcoming weekend.

Rain potential over the next two days (KPLC)

The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues to look quiet for the next 5 days. There is a disturbance in central Mexico near Belize/ Nicaragua. It could impact far south Texas over the next 5 days. the National Hurricane Center gives it a 20% chance. No activity (substantial) is expected in the eastern Pacific over the next five days.

The drought monitor has us in a moderate drought condition. Part of the state is labeled “abnormally dry”. This is likely to continue.

Today's Midday Planner (KPLC)

A partly sunny day to start your Wednesday. Winds west 5 to around 10 mph. 87 degrees by the 11 am hour. Near 90 by noon. We expect a partly-mostly sunny high today of 94. 76 tonight under mainly cloudy skies and light winds. Some showers could pop up tonight from north to south after 8 pm.

Our heat index has us feeling like 90s to near 105° this afternoon.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered storms (60%) and a high of 92°. Rain could keep us a bit “cooler’.

Thursday night: More clouds and a 60% chance of isolated thunderstorms. A low of 74.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms. A high of 87.

Saturday: A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could see a high of 89.

Sunday: There is a 60% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and a high at 89.

Monday: Partly sunny and a pretty good chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 90.

Next Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms at 60%. Partly sunny and a high of 86.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with a high of 90.

Next Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms are possible (60%). Partly sunny and a high of 88

Next Friday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms. A high of 90.

*Today in weather history:

1915 - A hurricane hit Galveston, TX, with wind gusts to 120 mph and a twelve-foot storm surge. The storm claimed 275 lives, including forty-two on Galveston Island, with most deaths due to drowning. Of 250 homes built outside the seawall (which was constructed after the catastrophic hurricane of 1900), just ten percent were left standing. (The Weather Channel)1969 - Camille, the second worst hurricane in U.S. history, smashed into the Mississippi coast. Winds gusted to 172 mph at Main Pass Block LA, and to 190 mph near Bay Saint Louis MS. The hurricane claimed 256 lives, and caused 1.3 billion dollars damage. Several ocean going ships were carried over seven miles inland by the hurricane. The hurricane produced winds to 200 mph, and a storm surge of 24.6 feet. Complete destruction occurred in some coastal areas near the eye of the hurricane

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.