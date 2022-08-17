50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Family provides update on Kinder man who was shot

Landon Schmidtz walking through the hospital floor.
Landon Schmidtz walking through the hospital floor.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - On August 15, The father of Landon Schmitz released an update on Facebook about the current condition of the 18-year-old who was shot at a camp on Old Ferry Road last week.

“God is awesome!,” Nick Schmitz said as he talked about the improvements in Landon’s recovery.

The IV tube was removed from Landon’s nose and his appetite has increased, Schmitz said. Landon has eaten Jell-O and ice cream and drank liquids.

Landon is also mobile, walking around the whole block of the hospital floor he is on.

Nick Schmitz said he continues to pray for continued recovery without complications.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

Latest News

The office of the Calcasieu Parish police juror for District 2 invited area seniors for bingo...
Senior bingo and health expo held in Lake Charles
The office of the Calcasieu Parish police juror for District 2 invited area seniors for bingo...
Senior bingo and health expo in Lake Charles
Storms ahead Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday
SWLA Food for Thought provides nutrition for children on weekends