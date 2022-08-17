Family provides update on Kinder man who was shot

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - On August 15, The father of Landon Schmitz released an update on Facebook about the current condition of the 18-year-old who was shot at a camp on Old Ferry Road last week.

“God is awesome!,” Nick Schmitz said as he talked about the improvements in Landon’s recovery.

The IV tube was removed from Landon’s nose and his appetite has increased, Schmitz said. Landon has eaten Jell-O and ice cream and drank liquids.

Landon is also mobile, walking around the whole block of the hospital floor he is on.

Nick Schmitz said he continues to pray for continued recovery without complications.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.