50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage.

The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases” of the project.

They have done a lot of work, but more needs to be done before it is ready to reopen next year next to Port Wonder.

PERC Development said the work is on schedule to be completed in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

Latest News

It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the...
Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage
Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said federal funds are headed to Louisiana for new...
Millions in federal funding on way for rail project connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans
SWLA Food for Thought provides nutrition for children on weekends