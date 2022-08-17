Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage.

The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases” of the project.

They have done a lot of work, but more needs to be done before it is ready to reopen next year next to Port Wonder.

PERC Development said the work is on schedule to be completed in 2023.

