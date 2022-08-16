50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Video shows hammerhead shark chasing stingray near shore in Orange Beach

By Shelby Myers
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A hammerhead shark showed out in Orange Beach Monday morning. The massive creature swam super close to the shore and was caught on camera chasing some stingrays.

The video has nearly 30,000 views on Facebook.

Catarena Peek said she and her boyfriend, Alec Deshotel come to Orange Beach every year, but this will be a trip to remember for the Texas natives.

“This is the first time we have ever seen anything like this for sure,” said Deshotel, “I look out the window...and there it is. Massive 10 to 12-foot Hammerhead, whatever it is, I don’t know but it was a big one. We don’t know how big it was but it was massive.”

The massive shark showed off its speed by chasing stingrays in the shallow part of the Gulf. In the video, the few people in the water scrambled to get out.

Peek said, “There was some man down there screaming that there was a shark and I guess they finally saw the dorsal fin and they realized how close he started getting so they started jumping out of the water as fast as they could.”

Peek said she started recording because it had been the second shark they had seen from their ten-story balcony at only 10 am. Her video took off on Facebook very quickly.

“I just ended up videoing it and it was a really cool video so I just posted to Facebook thinking a couple hundred of my friends would find it kind of cool and then all of a sudden, I looked down at my phone and it was over 100,000 views and I was like, Oh, that’s pretty cool.”

Peek and Deshotel said the sighting didn’t keep them from getting in the water. Peek is a certified diver and said she’s swam with sharks her entire life. Deshotel said he sees sharks while deep sea fishing. Still, this was a first for both of them.

“Once in a lifetime kind of experience for sure. It was just really cool to watch,” the couple said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

Latest News

Storms ahead Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday
SWLA organization makes sure children are fed on the weekends
Ms. Johnnie's Gingerbread House
Promotional TikTok featuring locally owned business goes viral
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell appears in court over indictment language
Louisiand Department of Insurance logo.
Weston and UPC insurance customers granted 60 more days to place policies with citizens