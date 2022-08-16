United Way of SWLA announces Entergy utility assistance program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has announced that it will be partnering with Entergy Louisiana to provide utility bill assistance to qualifying customers across Southwest Louisiana.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, customers in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis Parishes will be able to APPLY ONLINE for a one-time $150 credit for their Entergy electric bill. These credits will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis to individuals that have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level.

Entergy credit household qualification (United Way of Southwest Louisiana)

To apply you will need to submit some documentation including a Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport).

You will also need to submit one of the following income options for each income earner in the household that is 18 years old or older:

First page of 2021 tax return(s)

2021 W2(s)Last paystub(s)

Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s)

Documents must be uploaded during the application process to be considered complete.

For additional details regarding bill assistance or the one-time credit, Entergy Louisiana customers are encouraged to reach out to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY or visit entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help/.

