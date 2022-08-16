50/50 Thursdays
United Way of SWLA announces Entergy utility assistance program(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has announced that it will be partnering with Entergy Louisiana to provide utility bill assistance to qualifying customers across Southwest Louisiana.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, customers in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis Parishes will be able to APPLY ONLINE for a one-time $150 credit for their Entergy electric bill. These credits will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis to individuals that have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level.

Entergy credit household qualification
Entergy credit household qualification(United Way of Southwest Louisiana)

To apply you will need to submit some documentation including a Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport).

You will also need to submit one of the following income options for each income earner in the household that is 18 years old or older:

  • First page of 2021 tax return(s)
  • 2021 W2(s)Last paystub(s)
  • Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s)

Documents must be uploaded during the application process to be considered complete.

For additional details regarding bill assistance or the one-time credit, Entergy Louisiana customers are encouraged to reach out to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY or visit entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help/.

