Tropical wave over Central America pushes toward the western Bay of Campeche

While this could increase rains for Deep South Texas this weekend, it poses no threat to SW Louisiana
Tropical Development Chances
By Ben Terry
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A tropical wave moving over Central America today will continue to track over land moving toward the western Bay of Campeche by this weekend, when the National Hurricane Center says a 20% chance of tropical development is possible.

Forecast data continues to show little to no development potential with this, but it appears it will hug the coast of eastern Mexico and could be another beneficial rainmaker to Deep South Texas by this weekend.

This would not bring any change to our forecast nor be any threat to Southwest Louisiana. We will continue to watch the tropics closely though over the weeks ahead as we now begin to enter the start of the busiest part of hurricane season.

If anything does threaten SW Louisiana, KPLC will continue to be your trusted and accurate source to let you know.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

