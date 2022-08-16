50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA organization makes sure children are fed on the weekends

SWLA Food For Thought
(SWLA Food For Thought)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s hard to imagine a country where food is so plentiful, but some children don’t have enough to eat over the weekend.

That’s why there is a grassroots effort here in Lake Charles to supply food for children who might otherwise go hungry.

The founder of Food For Thought says financial contributions are the best way to help, and since they run on volunteers and donations, they have no overhead or administrative costs.

To donate, visit Food For Thought’s website HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

Latest News

Storms ahead Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday
Ms. Johnnie's Gingerbread House
Promotional TikTok featuring locally owned business goes viral
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell appears in court over indictment language
Louisiand Department of Insurance logo.
Weston and UPC insurance customers granted 60 more days to place policies with citizens