SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 15, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 15, 2022.

Ivy Lynn Lee, 22, Oberlin: Mischief; second-degree murder; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Edward Henry II, 25, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; no motor vehicle insurance; disturbing the peace.

Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 25, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges); attempted burglary.

Leigh Ann LeDoux, 41, West Monroe: Failure to possess a license for home improvements (6 charges); theft under $25,000 (5 charges); theft under $5,000 (6 charges).

Shawn Evans Ledoux, 43, West Monroe: Failure to possess a license for home improvements (6 charges); theft under $25,000 (5 charges); theft under $5,000 (6 charges).

Boston Andrew Osborne, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Lee Evans Braddock, 39, Lake Charles: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.

Daniel Lee Lavine, 36, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000.

Mindy Bratton Morvant, 43, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of $1,500 or more; burglary.

Brooke Nicole Rhodes, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Braylin Jarrell Dantley, 28, Sulphur: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

