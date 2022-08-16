Promotional TikTok featuring locally owned business goes viral
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ms. Johnnie’s Gingerbread House, a locally owned business on Alamo Street in Lake Charles, has recently gone viral on the video app TikTok.
The TikTok was posted in the morning hours of August 4 by Visit Lake Charles, and by 10:30 a.m., it had surpassed 50,000 views! The parking lot was filled and owner Kevin Ames sold out of goods at 2 p.m.
As of August 16, the TikTok has more than 118,000 views, 600 comments, and 700 shares.
Ames said he is shocked by the increase in demand for his products.
“I never really realized the power of social media. We have been overwhelmed in a good way. We’ve also sold out early everyday since the release of the video! I normally send out about 10 shipments a month. We received about 40 in two days from all over the map in the United States. I am currently looking for help to fill the orders and maintain my store,” Ames said.
Ames called in family members to help with production to keep up with demand. He is communicating with consumers via social media to inform everyone of product availability and how to receive baked goods through shipping.
@visitlakecharles Leona Guillory Johnnie, owner of Mrs. Johnnie's Gingerbread House, began her baking journey 40 years ago. She went from a home-based bakery to a storefront, offering pies, cakes, teacakes, pralines, and sweet breads. Her son, Kevin Ames, is continuing her legacy today and is often the smiling face that will greet you in the shop! 🥧At Mrs. Johnnie’s Gingerbread House, sweet dough pies are fresh-baked daily and ready to grab n’ go or enjoy on the spot in their dining room. The top-selling pie flavors are sweet potato, peach, and pecan. 🍠🍑This family-owned business gets a bunch of traffic throughout the day. Opening at 10:30 a.m., Mrs. Johnnies’ treats are slim pickings by 1 p.m. even though they close at 4 p.m. On your next trip to Lake Charles, Mrs. Johnnie's Gingerbread House is a must-stop to get your sweet tooth fix! 😍🥧📍 720 Alamo St, Lake Charles, LA 70601#VisitLakeCharles #LouisianasPlayground #MrsJohnniesGingerbreadHouse #MrsJohnnies #blackownedbusiness #blackowned #blackownedsmallbusiness #louisiana #louisianacheck #louisianatiktok #sweetdough #pies #gingerbread ♬ I Can't Help Myself ( Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) - The Four Tops
