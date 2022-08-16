Promotional TikTok featuring locally owned business goes viral

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ms. Johnnie’s Gingerbread House, a locally owned business on Alamo Street in Lake Charles, has recently gone viral on the video app TikTok.

The TikTok was posted in the morning hours of August 4 by Visit Lake Charles, and by 10:30 a.m., it had surpassed 50,000 views! The parking lot was filled and owner Kevin Ames sold out of goods at 2 p.m.

As of August 16, the TikTok has more than 118,000 views, 600 comments, and 700 shares.

Ames said he is shocked by the increase in demand for his products.

“I never really realized the power of social media. We have been overwhelmed in a good way. We’ve also sold out early everyday since the release of the video! I normally send out about 10 shipments a month. We received about 40 in two days from all over the map in the United States. I am currently looking for help to fill the orders and maintain my store,” Ames said.

Ames called in family members to help with production to keep up with demand. He is communicating with consumers via social media to inform everyone of product availability and how to receive baked goods through shipping.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.