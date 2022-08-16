50/50 Thursdays
OSHA fines BR gas station for allegedly not protecting workers from violence

By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area gas station and car wash company is facing thousands in fines following a federal workplace safety investigation into the stabbing of an assistant manager on Feb. 6.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports that it cited the B-Quik location on Greenwell Springs Road—owned and operated by Benny’s Car Wash & Oil Change—for failing to protect its workers from violence and for waiting 15 days to report the worker’s hospitalization.

The company reportedly faces a proposed fine of $17,403.

RELATED: ‘He risked his life to save a life’ - Fire chief applauds fire inspector who intervened in gas station stabbing

Investigators say the assistant manager was behind the counter with two other employees when a customer entered the store carrying a knife and stabbed the assistant manager multiple times. No customers were inside the store at the time.

While investigating, the agency reportedly also learned of several previous instances of violence at the store within the past year.

“Workplace violence remains a leading cause of occupational fatalities in the U.S.,” OSHA Area Director Roderic Chube said. “Employers are legally obligated to reduce hazards related to workplace violence and train workers on how to recognize those hazards.”

Federal workplace safety law requires employee hospitalizations to be reported within 24 hours, according to OSHA.

