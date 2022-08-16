50/50 Thursdays
Lori Vallow Daybell appears in court over indictment language

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell((Fotos policiales de cortesía) (KMVT))
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Boise, Idaho (KPLC) - Lori Vallow Daybell was in court Tuesday to argue the language in her indictment.

She is the woman charged with murdering her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, and her husband Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

J.J.’s grandparents live in Lake Charles.

The remains of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found buried on the property of their mother’s...
The remains of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found buried on the property of their mother’s new husband.(WDBJ)

Vallow Daybell married Chad Daybell a few weeks after Tammy’s death, and two months after her children disappeared in September 2019.

In June 2020, law enforcement officials found the remains of the children on Chad Daybell’s property in Fremont County, Idaho.

Chad and Lori were charged last year with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty due to what they call “aggravated circumstances,” but Vallow Daybell’s attorneys are now seeking a probable cause for the “aggravating” factors contributing to the charges.

The defense also requested that the conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft charges be split, stating that would make it easier for a juror to understand.

Judge Steven Boyce will issue a decision on the motions later.

The couple’s trial is scheduled for January 2023.

