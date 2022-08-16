Health Headlines: Targeted cancer treatments

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Each year, 40,000 are diagnosed with rare cancers. Even though that number doesn’t seem like a lot compared to the almost two million people diagnosed with cancer each year, rare cancers account for 25% of all cancer deaths.

Vivian Panou makes the most of each day for her two girls, Katerina and Aria, all while battling an extremely rare form of thyroid cancer.

“I touched my throat, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! What is that?’ It’s like a golf ball. And I freaked out,” recalled Vivian.

Surgery, chemo, and radiation all helped for a little while but then...

“‘Doctor,’ I said, ‘Please tell me.’ I said, ‘Where has the cancer gone and how are we gonna get rid of it?’ And he just dropped his arms like that. And he’s like, ‘Vivian.’ He’s like, ‘Where hasn’t it gone? It’s gone everywhere.’”

Medical Oncologist for the Lurie Cancer Center, Dr. Young Chae, explained, “So, she had very aggressive cancer.”

Dr. Chae says he finds targeted therapies for hard-to-treat cases. So, he tried a drug that had never been used before on Vivian’s type of cancer.

“We tailor our therapies based on the patient’s genomic profile,” said Dr. Chae.

Five days after the first infusion, Vivian’s cancer had been dramatically reduced.

Dr. Chae said, “We were seeing that her pain disappeared within, I would say, days.”

This treatment, using a highly personalized developmental therapy is hopefully giving Vivian the extra days, perhaps even years, she’s so desperately looking forward to.

“I feel like the treatment I’m getting has been specially crafted just for me. ‘Cause they wanna make sure that I stick around for my girls,” said Vivian.

Today, Vivian remains on the treatment plan while Dr. Chae continues to monitor her progress and look for more ways to keep her cancer controlled.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.