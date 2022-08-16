50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday

weather
By Ben Terry
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One more day of sunshine before rain chances return Thursday as an advancing front pushes into the state.

This will send an increase in rain chances by Thursday afternoon and evening with some locally heavy downpours possible.

We will then continue with daily rain chances each day through the day period.

A tropical disturbance moving over Central America could have a slight chance of development over the western Bay of Campeche but poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana at this time. We’ll keep a watch on it.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

Latest News

weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing Thursday
Hot & humid, but no heat "advisory" today
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Likely Hotter For Tuesday & Still Dry
Hot & humid, but no heat "advisory" today
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday Weather
Forecast Highs Tuesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the week will end with plenty of rain ahead