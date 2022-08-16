FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One more day of sunshine before rain chances return Thursday as an advancing front pushes into the state.

This will send an increase in rain chances by Thursday afternoon and evening with some locally heavy downpours possible.

We will then continue with daily rain chances each day through the day period.

A tropical disturbance moving over Central America could have a slight chance of development over the western Bay of Campeche but poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana at this time. We’ll keep a watch on it.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

