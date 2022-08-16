FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Likely Hotter For Tuesday & Still Dry

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Our “Umbrellacast” says you can leave the umbrella in the closet again today. A 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms later this afternoon at best. Mainly sunshine ahead for today. We will have some passing clouds like Monday. Areas far southeast may see some shower activity pop up this afternoon. Some showers may roll south from areas north closer to the frontal boundary, but won’t likely make it to us.

Rain Chances Increase (KPLC)

We hit 91° in Lake Charles yesterday. We didn’t “feel” as hot either. Some also call it the “apparent” temperature. There is a lot of drier air aloft that mixed down to the surface. 95° is ahead today. Today’s record is 102. 95 was the high for Oakdale, 92 Jennings, 94 Dequincy & Sulphur hit 93. 93 is our average high for mid-August.

HD Radar rain-free at this hour, including the Gulf.

Activity across the area is slim to none. Areas east, Jennings for example, could see a shower pop up later this afternoon. Today looks to have a lot of sunshine again with some passing clouds.

Futurecast is not showing rain adding up at all the next three days. Allen Parish may see some rain later Tuesday. The WPC has us receiving potentially a couple of inches of rain over the next seven days. That would indicate much wetter weather late-week and the upcoming weekend.

The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues to look quiet the next 5 days. There is a disturbance in far south Mexico near the Panama Canal. It could impact far south Texas over the next 5 days. Just a small disturbance in the south-eastern Atlantic. Tropical Depression Ivette has been downgraded.

The drought monitor has us in a moderate drought condition. Part of the state is label “abnormally dry”. This is likely to continue.

Sunny today to start your Tuesday. Winds west 5 to around 10 mph. 87 degrees by the 11 am hour. Near 90 by noon. We expect a mostly sunny high today of 95. 76 tonight under mainly clear skies and light winds. Some showers could pop up in the far southeastern portion of the viewing area.

A Bit More "Steamy" Today (KPLC)

Our heat index has us feeling like 90s to near 105° this afternoon. It wasn’t quite as humid Monday as drier air “mixed” downto the surface.

Wednesday: mostly sunny and a high of 95. Shower chances at 20%

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered storms and a high of 94°. Rain could keep us a bit “cooler’.

Thursday night: More clouds and a 60% chance of isolated thunderstorms. A low of 77.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms. A high of 87.

Saturday: A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could see a high of 89.

Sunday: There is a 60% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and a high at 90.

Next Monday: Partly sunny and a pretty good chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 89.

Next Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms at 60%. Partly sunny and a high of 86.

The following Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with a high of 85.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.