50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

DeQuincy High students return to main building after two years of repairs

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Students and staff at DeQuincy High School started school on familiar grounds this year. After two years of construction following Hurricane Laura, they are finally back in their main building.

DeQuincy High took a hit after they were forced to shut down due to COVID-19 for the remainder of the 2020 school year.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, five months later as a new school year approached came Hurricane Laura.

“The day before school was supposed to start, we had Hurricane Laura bearing down on us, and it was bad. There was extensive damage, windows out, roofs gone - pretty bad,” principal Zach Jones said.

The DeQuincy campus finally re-opened in November of 2020 with the exception of their main building, leaving them with very little space to work with.

“We had 32 teachers crammed in basically every corner and closet that we could find,” Jones said. “We had history class in the voyager of the auditorium. Our band and choir classes had been taking place in the auditorium, lots of teachers were sharing classrooms, lots of teachers having to move out of their classroom during their planning and conference periods to accommodate everybody.”

But after two years of shuffling, students, faculty and staff are back in the space they once called home for good.

“I think it’s absolutely one of the most important things that has happened here in a while, getting back into this situation. We’re starting off a normal school year, the teacher enthusiasm and just the positive vibe that everybody has, is absolutely going impact student learning,” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.

Latest News

For the most part, the PSC said the skyrocketing rates are out of their control, but today Mike...
Commissioner Mike Francis holds town hall in Lake Charles
The lockdown was a precaution, and T.S. Cooley students were not in danger, the sheriff’s...
Suspect flees scene of shooting on 18th St.
Fox was a lifelong Lake Arthur resident known for advocacy of local tourism and business.
Portion of Hwy 14 named after Marion “Butch” Fox of Lake Arthur
Black mold
Reeves mayor says sewage problems at woman’s home are not related to city equipment