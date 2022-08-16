DeQuincy High students return to main building after two years of repairs

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Students and staff at DeQuincy High School started school on familiar grounds this year. After two years of construction following Hurricane Laura, they are finally back in their main building.

DeQuincy High took a hit after they were forced to shut down due to COVID-19 for the remainder of the 2020 school year.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, five months later as a new school year approached came Hurricane Laura.

“The day before school was supposed to start, we had Hurricane Laura bearing down on us, and it was bad. There was extensive damage, windows out, roofs gone - pretty bad,” principal Zach Jones said.

The DeQuincy campus finally re-opened in November of 2020 with the exception of their main building, leaving them with very little space to work with.

“We had 32 teachers crammed in basically every corner and closet that we could find,” Jones said. “We had history class in the voyager of the auditorium. Our band and choir classes had been taking place in the auditorium, lots of teachers were sharing classrooms, lots of teachers having to move out of their classroom during their planning and conference periods to accommodate everybody.”

But after two years of shuffling, students, faculty and staff are back in the space they once called home for good.

“I think it’s absolutely one of the most important things that has happened here in a while, getting back into this situation. We’re starting off a normal school year, the teacher enthusiasm and just the positive vibe that everybody has, is absolutely going impact student learning,” Jones said.

