COVID-19 in SWLA: August 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,944 new cases.

· 460 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 14 new deaths.

· 580 patients hospitalized (18 more than previous update)

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 102 new cases.

· 19 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 patients hospitalized (1 less than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 68 new cases.

· 12 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 14 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 12 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 8 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 9 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 7 active cases among inmates.

· 3 active case among staff members.

