Town of Elton to shut off water service today at 4 p.m.

Water Outage
Water Outage(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton will be shutting off water service this afternoon to make repairs to its water tower, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The town will begin draining the water tower around 4 p.m. today, Aug. 16, 2022.

Service is expected to be returned to residents sometime Thursday afternoon.

Residents will be able to pick up water at the fire station on Raymond Highway.

Elton Library will be closed until water service is restored.

This water service disruption was originally announced to take place tomorrow.

