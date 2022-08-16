50/50 Thursdays
Accused killers of Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry indicted, bonds set at $5.1 million

Boy’s mother and her live-in boyfriend charged with first-degree murder, obstruction
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are charged with first-degree murder charges in connection with the killing of Jones' 2-year-old son Ezekiel Harry.
By David Jones
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Terrebonne Parish grand jury charged the accused killers of Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry -- the boy’s mother and her live-in boyfriend -- with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with his death.

A judge set bond amounts at $5.1 million each for 28-year-old Maya Jones and 36-year-old Jermaine Robinson, who are accused of killing Jones’ son and stuffing his body into a duffel bag dropped into a trash can on July 12.

Harry’s remains were found in the garbage can after police said Jones went to neighbors to claim Harry had been abducted. A daylong search was launched, before Jones began changing her story, according to police.

Autopsy results show Harry died of blunt force trauma to the head. Police released video showing Jones and Robinson on the morning of his death carrying a duffel bag allegedly containing Harry’s remains.

Jones and Robinson are scheduled for an arraignment hearing Aug. 23. A trial date of Nov. 14 has been set before Judge Jason Dagate.

Robinson previously pleaded guilty to drug and child abuse charges.

