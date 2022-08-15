Whataburger to return to Lake Charles after over a decade

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open a location on Country Club Road, bringing the Texas-based chain back to Lake Charles over 10 years after the Ryan Street location closed.

GVCS, the same franchisee that plans to open a Whataburger location in Sulphur, bought land from Hankins Development across from Trinity Baptist Church, the development company announced Monday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.