Westlake Police advise residents to check bank accounts following damaged mailboxes

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Westlake Police Department is advising residents to check their bank accounts to ensure that there is no fraudulent activity.

This is due to a recent incident where a number of mailboxes were damaged.

Repairs to the mailboxes are ongoing at this time and residents are advised to go inside the post office if they need to mail anything.

