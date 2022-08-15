50/50 Thursdays
Westlake Police advise residents to check bank accounts following damaged mailboxes

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Westlake Police Department is advising residents to check their bank accounts to ensure that there is no fraudulent activity.

This is due to a recent incident where a number of mailboxes were damaged.

Repairs to the mailboxes are ongoing at this time and residents are advised to go inside the post office if they need to mail anything.

