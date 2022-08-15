Water outage planned for West Oak Ln. area Tuesday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is planning a water shutoff for several streets in the West Oak Lane area while contractors relocate a water line.

The outage is expected to last from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

When water service is restored, a precautionary boil advisory will take effect in the area until the Louisiana Department of Health confirms that the water is safe. City officials expect the boil advisory to last around 24 hours.

The outage will impact the customers on the following streets:

West Oak between Ernest and Ryan

Gordon Street

Olive Street

Homes on the east side of Ernest Street between West School and West Claude

Homes on the south side of West School between Ernest and Olive

Homes on the north side of West Claude between Ernest and Olive.

Contractors will notify affected customers with door hangers, according to the city.

For more information, contact the city’s water division at 337-491-1487.

