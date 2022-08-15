50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet.

The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.

It happened in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., according to Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department.

Chavis was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation, resisting an officer with force or violence, and OWI (first offense).

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the officer who has been on the force for two years. 

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in humans
Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in humans
Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in humans
Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in humans
James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles
Authorities release additional information on attempted 2nd-degree murder arrest