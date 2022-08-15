50/50 Thursdays
T.S. Cooley under lockdown due to unrelated incident in the area

((SOURCE: KPLC))
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School has been placed under a precautionary lockdown while Lake Charles police investigate an incident in the area unrelated to the school, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies will escort students as their parents pick them up, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

