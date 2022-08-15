50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 14, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 14, 2022.

Agustin Rodriguez, 44, Hialeah, FL: Theft of a motor vehicle worth over $25,000; theft of $25,000 or more; federal detainer.

Cainen Trevaughn Leger, 24, Welsh: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mason Dale Trahan, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Braylon James Joseph Guidry Sr., 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Trakeyvan Dejay Handy, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Victor Dewayne Fisher, 40, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Joshua Anthony Beritiech, 34, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Kirkland Kiravien Jamal James Landry, 22, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000; disturbing the peace.

Andrew Ryan Montgomery, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; obtaining a criminally dangerous substance from multiple health care practitioners.

Scott Corey George, 42, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Adam Lee Vincent, 26, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road
Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash
Oakdale man killed in single-vehicle crash near Oberlin
Lake Charles man arrested on 2nd-degree murder charge