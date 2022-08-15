SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 14, 2022.

Agustin Rodriguez, 44, Hialeah, FL: Theft of a motor vehicle worth over $25,000; theft of $25,000 or more; federal detainer.

Cainen Trevaughn Leger, 24, Welsh: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mason Dale Trahan, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Braylon James Joseph Guidry Sr., 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Trakeyvan Dejay Handy, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Victor Dewayne Fisher, 40, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Joshua Anthony Beritiech, 34, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Kirkland Kiravien Jamal James Landry, 22, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000; disturbing the peace.

Andrew Ryan Montgomery, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; obtaining a criminally dangerous substance from multiple health care practitioners.

Scott Corey George, 42, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Adam Lee Vincent, 26, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.