SOWELA and McNeese students return for first day of Fall semester

McNeese classes begin on Aug. 15
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today marks the first day of Fall semester classes for students at SOWELA Technical Community College and McNeese State University.

Late registration for SOWELA ends on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at midnight.

Late registration of McNeese ends on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

At McNeese, the university will be welcoming new and returning students with their “Howdy Rowdy Welcome Back” series of events.

Students will enjoy free food, jam to music, and can browse booths in the Quad that provide information about student organizations, Greek life, university services, campus resources, and local businesses.

Monday, Aug. 15

Welcome Back Fest and Cowboy Community Day

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the New Ranch

Hosted by the Office of Student Services, this event allows students the opportunity to interact with student services offices, university departments, and student support services.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Student Organization Fair and Meet the Greeks

9 a.m. - Noon, in the Quad

This event provides students with the opportunity to become acquainted with the over 100 recognized student organizations and the 12 Greek fraternities and sororities on campus. You can also have some fun with free activities in the Quad and music. This event is hosted by the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Welcome Back Wednesday

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Quad and New Ranch

The Student Life Coalition will hand out free novelties and food and provide music.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Community Day

9 a.m. - Noon in the New Ranch

Local businesses and community service agencies will have informational booths in the New Ranch about their products and services, as well as opportunities for part-time employment or internships for students.

Monday, Aug. 22

Campus Ministries Day

9 a.m. - Noon at the New Ranch and Quad

McNeese’s campus ministry student organizations will distribute information to students regarding worship services, meetings, and free lunch programs.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

SGA and SLC Day

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Quad and New Ranch

The McNeese Student Government Association and the Student Life Coalition will host a day of free food, music, and cool giveaways to show their appreciation for the McNeese student body.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Wellness Wednesday

9 a.m. – Noon in the New Ranch

McNeese Intramurals will be on hand to promote student wellness and provide resource information.

