School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border

School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border. (WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Drew Amman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line early Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.

All students are OK, officials said. It appears the driver of a bus suffered a medical emergency in Union County, Indiana, that caused him to lose control of the bus.

The bus traveled into Preble County, Ohio, and crashed into a home at about 7:40 a.m., causing extensive damage.

The students are middle and high schoolers, said West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson.

The bus belongs to Union County College Corner Joint School District in Union County, Indiana. Multiple school officials declined immediate comment.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the bus driver, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to a hospital, Jackson said. The driver’s condition was not immediately available.

One person was at home at the time of the crash, but he was working in the backyard and not hurt, the fire chief said.

