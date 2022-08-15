Reeves woman shares concerns about sewage backup, mold in home

Reeves, LA (KPLC) - One Reeves woman is struggling to decide what to do next, worried that sewage problems near her home will cause health problems for her family and community.

Alaina Cappel said the home she moved into in April has had sewage backup, leading to toilets overflowing, causing her to replace the floors of her rental home three times within three months.

Cappel said mold can be seen throughout the home, and she is worried the house is going to make her multiple sclerosis return and her children sick if the problems persist.

“This is dangerous for the environment, for my children, for me, and I’ve had hired help, people that I know, friends of mine and I can’t pay them, but I have to pay them, it’s a nasty job. I’ve done the labor myself with multiple sclerosis, which might have made me sick, the labor part, but it doesn’t seem to be that way because of the MRI and the white matter spots on the brain, which is inconclusive to MS. So that has me very concerned,” Cappel said.

Cappel and her family have spent around $4,000 on labor and flooring supplies so far, trying to stop the black water from entering the home, and neighbors are concerned as well.

“I’ve just been wanting to fight for her because it’s ridiculous. I think the water and the sewage lines should be checked,” neighbor Fay Whetstine said.

One of Cappel’s daughters has been trying to help her to get the house back in order.

“I don’t want to leave her alone. She’s my best friend. But I like to help her a lot,” her daughter Courtney Fontenot said.

