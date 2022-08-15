Portion of Hwy 14 named after Marion “Butch” Fox of Lake Arthur

Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A dedication was held Friday afternoon at the Lake Arthur Regatta restaurant to mark the renaming of a portion of La. Hwy 14 in Jeff Davis Parish in honor of the late Marion “Butch” Fox.

Fox was a lifelong Lake Arthur resident known for advocacy of local tourism and business.

She died in 2020 at the age of 74.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.