50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash

Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004 John Deere ATV, driven by Thompson. For reasons still under investigation, Thompson’s ATV experienced a tire malfunction, which caused the ATV to overturn several times ejecting Thompson from the ATV.

LSP reports that Thompson sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she later succumbed to her injuries.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 27 fatal crashes, resulting in 29 deaths.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.
Oakdale man killed in single-vehicle crash near Oberlin
Lake Charles man arrested on 2nd-degree murder charge
A few local churches pooled their resources to get clothes into the hands of those who needed...
Lake Area churches hold ‘Loving Our Community’ donation event