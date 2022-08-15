50/50 Thursdays
Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire

Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire(Ward 6 Fire Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department.

Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.

On arrival, the firefighters assisted the Ward 1 Fire Department with extinguishing the fire. While the home was destroyed, there were no reports of any injuries.

Other assisting agencies included Lake Charles Fire Department, Westlake Fire Department, Beauregard Fire Department 2, Acadian Ambulance, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

