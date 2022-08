McNeese releases men’s and women’s non-conference basketball schedules

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese released the men’s and women’s non-conference basketball schedules on Sunday for the 2022-23 seasons. The Cowboys are set to get their season started on November 7th at home against Champion Christian, and the non-conference schedule is highlighted by road games at Baylor on November 23rd, at Tennessee on November 30th, and at Houston on December 21st. As for the Cowgirls, they get started on November 7th as well against Ecclesia, and have games at Illinois on November 16th, at Ohio State on November 20th, and at Texas Tech on December 19th.

McNeese State Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule:

Nov. 7 vs. Champion Christian

Nov. 11 @ Tulane

Nov. 18 vs. Western Carolina*

Nov. 19 vs. Lindenwood*

Nov. 20 vs. Lamar*

Nov. 23 @ Baylor

Nov. 28 @ Tennessee Martin

Nov. 30 @ Tennessee

Dec. 9 @ Northern Iowa

Dec. 11 @ Iowa State

Dec. 15 vs. Louisiana Lafayette

Dec. 18 @ Southern Mississippi

Dec. 21 @ Houston

Dec. 29 vs. Carver (exhibition)

*= McNeese Multi-Team Event

McNeese State Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule:

Nov. 7 vs. Ecclesia

Nov. 10 vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Nov. 16 @ Illinois

Nov. 19 @ Bradley

Nov. 20 @ Ohio State

Nov. 22 @ Xavier (OH)

Nov. 29 vs. Arkansas State

Dec. 1 vs. North American University

Dec. 14 vs. Louisiana Monroe

Dec. 17 @ Ole Miss

Dec. 19 @ Texas Tech

