Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase

A man in Oregon led police on a slow-moving chase for more than half a mile as he drove an excavator, according to deputies. (Source: Washington County Sheriff)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A man in Oregon led police on a slow-moving chase for more than half a mile as he drove an excavator, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the man, Jesse B. Shaw, had three warrants out for his arrest, including for stealing a car.

Deputies said they found Shaw on a property while he was operating the excavator. When they commanded Shaw to shut the machine down and surrender, deputies said he ignored them and continued driving the machine as officials followed on foot.

Shaw eventually stopped and was arrested for eluding arrest, car theft and parole violation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

