50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU QB Myles Brennan steps away from football, program confirms

There was a noticeable absence from LSU’s football practice on Monday, Aug. 15, as sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan was not in attendance.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was a noticeable absence from LSU’s football practice on Monday, Aug. 15, as sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan was not in attendance and is stepping away from football, according to the university.

LSU confirmed Brennan has decided to end his college football career.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15)
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU football,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.”

Jordy Culotta of The Jordy Culotta Show reported the following before the announcement became official:

The Tigers are now left with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State transfer and junior Jayden Daniels, along with true freshman Walker Howard in the quarterback room. Nussmeier and Daniels are competing for the starting spot.

Brennan had been with the Tiger program since 2017 but has only played sparingly, including three starts at the beginning of the 2020 season before an injury cost him the remainder of the year.

Last summer, Brennan was competing with Max Johnson for the starting spot but an off-the-field injury then forced him to be sidelined for the entire season.

Brennan graduated from LSU in May of 2021 with a degree in sports administration.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

McNeese released the men’s and women’s non-conference basketball schedules on Sunday for the...
McNeese releases men’s and women’s non-conference basketball schedules
Zachary safety Kylin Jackson (9)
Zachary 4-star S Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
Saturday was a big day for the McNeese Cowboys as they held their first football scrimmage...
McNeese holds first scrimmage of fall training camp
This week, our Sports Person of the Week, is McNeese head football coach, Gary Goff. On...
Sports Person of the Week - Gary Goff