50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in humans

Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in humans
By Rhonda Hardin
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tick bites can cause all sorts of diseases from Lymes to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. But did you know that one type of tick can also cause food allergies?

It might look harmless, but one bite from this little bug could change your whole life. If it attaches, the Lone Star Tick can trigger a severe allergic reaction to mammal meat such as beef, pork, and lamb.

Immunologist at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Dr. Robert Valet, explains, “This is really the first example of a food allergy being driven by an exposure to something else like an insect bite.”

People with the allergy may develop hives, swelling, wheezing, diarrhea, or life-threatening anaphylaxis when they eat red meat. Symptoms usually begin a few hours after exposure and the allergy appears to be a life-long problem for most. It happens because the tick bite causes some people to develop a strong immune response to a sugar molecule called Alpha-Gal which is found in the tick bite and red meat.

“So, patients become sensitized by the tick bite and then later when they eat red meat can have an allergic reaction,” says Dr. Valet.

Though the Lone Star Tick is most common in southern regions, its territory is expanding to areas in the midwest and northeast, in part due to global warming. Ticks thrive in warm and humid conditions and can cause a number of other illnesses.

The CDC estimates that between 2004 and 2019, the number of tick-borne diseases in the US more than doubled. And experts say prevention measures are your best defense.

Dr. Valet advised, “Long clothing, insect repellent, look for ticks. If you see them get them off.”

About 30% of patients with the meat allergy will also experience problems tolerating dairy. But those with the allergy can still eat chicken and fish.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in humans
Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in humans
James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles
Authorities release additional information on attempted 2nd-degree murder arrest
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man