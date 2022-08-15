Lake Charles mother charged with 2nd-degree murder after allegedly leaving 6-month-old in car for hours

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is charged with murder after allegedly leaving her baby in her SUV for around five hours Sunday, resulting in the child’s death.

Ivy L. Lee, 22, flagged down an off-duty deputy around 3:45 p.m. Sunday near Enterprise Boulevard and Broad Street and told the deputy her six-month-old child was not breathing, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

The off-duty deputy and another deputy who was patrolling the area performed life-saving measures on the child, Vincent said. The child was brought to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Lee originally told detectives that the child was not in her care. She later told detectives that she left the child in her small SUV for around five hours at her workplace on Gerstner Memorial Drive, Vincent said.

Suspected marijuana was found in the SUV, Vincent said.

Lee was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of second-degree murder and possession of marijuana. She is held on $1,204,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.