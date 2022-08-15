50/50 Thursdays
Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers were told

FILE - Rudy Giuliani's is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election interference in Georgia, his lawyers were told.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta have told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said Monday.

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade alerted Giuliani’s local attorney in Atlanta, Bill Thomas, on Monday morning, attorney Bob Costello said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request. County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, has instructed Giuliani to appear before the panel to testify on Wednesday.

McBurney had urged prosecutors during a hearing last week to tell Giuliani’s lawyers before his appearance whether he is a target of the investigation.

