First Alert Monday: More Heat to Start Our Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lake Charles had .01″ of rain at the airport Sunday, and as high as .08″ of rain at the ENE location. Lake Charles had around a half inch of rain Saturday. Mainly sunshine ahead for today.

We hit 89° in Lake Charles yesterday. 94° ahead today. Today’s record is 102. Deridder hit 94, 93 for Oakdale, 91 Jennings, 92 Dequincy & Sulphur. 93 is our average high for mid-August.

HD Radar is rain-free at this hour, including the Gulf.

Monday Weather Headlines (KPLC)

Activity across the area is slim to none. Areas east, Jennings for example, could see a shower pop up later this afternoon. Today looks to have a lot more sunshine.

Futurecast is not showing rain adding up at all the next three days. Allen Parish may see some rain later Tuesday. The WPC has us receiving potentially a couple of inches of rain over the next seven days. That would indicate much wetter weather late week and the upcoming weekend.

Feeling Hot Outside (KPLC)

The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues to look quiet for the next 5 days. Just a small disturbance in the south-eastern Atlantic.

The drought monitor has us in a moderate drought condition.

Sunny today to start your week. 78 by 8 AM. On our way to 94 for a high. Winds SE 5- to around 10 mph. 74 tonight under mainly clear skies.

Our heat index has us feeling like 90s to near 105° this afternoon.

Humid with the Heat (KPLC)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slim to no chance of showers and a high of 95

Wednesday: mostly sunny and a high of 94. Shower chances at 20%

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered storms and a high of 94°

Saturday: A 60% chance of scattered showers and a high of 88.

Sunday: There is a 60% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and a high at 89.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.