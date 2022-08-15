FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the week will end with plenty of rain ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What will continue to be a dry stretch as we start the week will quickly transition to rain and thunderstorms by Thursday and Friday, so enjoy these drier days ahead to get some outdoor work done, but also take your heat precautions as air temperatures top out in the middle to upper 90s while heat indices average 100 to 105 during the afternoon.

The main reason for the absence of rain in the short term is dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere putting cap on rising clouds that would be needed to form into thunderstorms. That will begin to cease to exist by mid-week, so expect one more day Tuesday before we start to see a transition back to at least some mentionable rain chances although the highest rain chances arrive Thursday and Friday.

Late-week, a surge of deeper tropical moisture will get trapped across all of South Louisiana thanks to a front that will move into the Ark-La-Tex and stall to our north. This will kick up numerous showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon on Thursday as well as for a good chunk of the day on Friday. 1 to 2 inches of rain will possible by Friday night.

By the weekend, this front will lift back north leaving behind plenty of moist tropical air which will help to set off numerous widely scattered daily thunderstorms, mainly confined to the afternoon hours from the weekend through the end of next week. Daily rain chances will average out to be anywhere from a 40 to 60% chance each day. This will keep some days out of the 90s for high temperatures as well!

The even better news is that the tropics are quieting back down again with no new development expected anywhere in the Atlantic basin through at least August 20th!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

