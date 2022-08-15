Commissioner Mike Francis to hold town hall Monday evening

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - SWLA’s Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis (R-Crowley) will a town hall meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Sale Street Baptist Church in Lake Charles.

The meeting is open to the public. Francis is expected to discuss high energy costs in our area.

We will livestream the meeting in this story and on our Facebook.

