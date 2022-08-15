50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Commissioner Mike Francis to hold town hall Monday evening

For the most part, the PSC said the skyrocketing rates are out of their control, but Mike...
For the most part, the PSC said the skyrocketing rates are out of their control, but Mike Francis faced local residents who aren’t too happy with that answer.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - SWLA’s Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis (R-Crowley) will a town hall meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Sale Street Baptist Church in Lake Charles.

The meeting is open to the public. Francis is expected to discuss high energy costs in our area.

We will livestream the meeting in this story and on our Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Hwy 171 southbound closed at bridge south of Moss Bluff
CPSO holds press conference
Water outage planned for West Oak Ln. area Tuesday
Westlake Police advise residents to check bank accounts following damaged mailboxes
Westlake Police advise residents to check bank accounts following damaged mailboxes