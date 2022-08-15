Authorities release additional information on attempted 2nd-degree murder arrest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has released additional information on a recent arrest where a suspect was accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum says officers responded to an incident near the corner of 1st Ave. and Price St. around 3:14 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been stabbed numerous times. The victim would be transported via ambulance to a local hospital and remains in stable condition at this time.

Officers say they were able to locate and arrest the suspect, James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, shortly after the incident.

Parker was booked for attempted 2nd-degree murder with a $225,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

