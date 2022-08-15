50/50 Thursdays
Additional law enforcement to be posted at Kinder High today following threat rumor

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office and Kinder Police Department will have additional officers and deputies at Kinder High School due to the rumor of a threat today, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Currently, authorities do not believe the rumor is credible but will be sending additional officers and deputies to the school as a precautionary measure.

Sheriff Doug Hebert posted the following statement regarding the rumor on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

“We are aware of rumors of a threat to Kinder High. We are actively pursuing the origins of said rumor. At this time, we believe that the rumor is baseless. In an abundance of caution, however, we will have a presence at the grounds. If it is determined that the information has merit, we will notify everyone immediately.”

