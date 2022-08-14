Truck driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-10

Jeff Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Texas man was killed when his truck ran off the interstate and overturned several times Saturday morning.

Antonio William Vega, 71, of Midland, Texas was driving east on I-10 in a 1997 Peterbilt. Around 10:30 a.m., Vega failed to negotiate a right curve onto the exit ramp toward Hwy 165, and the truck ran off the left side of the roadway, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The truck overturned several times, Senegal said. Vega was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police suspect that speed was a factor in the crash, Senegal said. A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troop D has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths in 2022.

