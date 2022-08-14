SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 13, 2022.

Justin Lee Daley, 24, Lake Charles: Bicycles: front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors; drug paraphernalia; drug possession, Schedule II.

Richard Lee McSpadden III, 43, Lake Charles: Simple battery; criminal trespass; disturbing the peace.

Jonah Phillip Ellis, 30, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I drug; drug possession, Schedule II; money laundering, transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity.

Derrick Wayman Wright, 23, Lake Charles: Simple battery; simple assault; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Logan Gordon Nezat, 31, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

James Lee Parker Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; second-degree murder.

Anthony George Crochet, 37, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; unlawful refusal to submit chemical tests, arrests for driving while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; no motor vehicle insurance.

James Arnold Leavins, 69, DeQuincy: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Russell Lee Taylor, 25 Westlake: Proper equipment required on vehicles; operating while intoxicated, first offense; drug possession, Schedule IV; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; drug paraphernalia; careless operation; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; hit-and-run driving (2 counts).

Destinie Denee Crochet, 27, Sulphur: Instate detainer; direct contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse battery; drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Daryl Allison, 38, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Taylor Michele Bellard, 22, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia (4 counts); drug possession, Schedule II (2 counts); drug possession, Schedule I; bicycles: front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors.

William Joseph Carey Sr., 43, Sulphur: Violations of registration provisions, vehicle not registered; headlamps on motor vehicles; operating vehicle while license is suspended; drug paraphernalia; drug possession, Schedule II.

